President Sadyr Japarov to hold bilateral talks with head of Russia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay his first foreign visit to the Russian Federation on February 24-25. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Dastan Dyushekeev told.

According to him, the foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan is aimed at further strengthening, comprehensive expansion and development of allied relations and strategic partnership with the Russian Federation.

Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The heads of state will discuss a number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further development and building effective interaction.

During the visit, it is also planned to hold bilateral meetings of the head of state with the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko and the State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

In addition, on the sidelines of the visit, the head of state will meet with the business community of Russia, as well as with compatriots and Kyrgyz students studying at Russian universities.
