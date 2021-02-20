Tax Service considers possibility of providing services at home

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan is working out the possibility of providing a range of tax services at home for people with disabilities. The Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service Iskender Asylkulov told.

These are registration and access to personal account. Representatives of the State Tax Service also told about such tax instruments available for PWDs as an electronic license and an insurance certificate, a taxpayer’s personal account, electronic tax reporting, and etc.

Executive Director of the Chamber of Tax Consultants of the Kyrgyz Republic Murat Ismailov said that their organization decided to provide people with disabilities with training opportunities (one place in each study group) and consultations free of charge. The procedure for registration for the training and consultations provided will be agreed with the organizations in which these persons are members.