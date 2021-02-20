Construction of gas-filling station on disputed section of border stopped

Construction of a gas-filling station on a disputed section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was suspended. Press service of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Meeting of border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place in ​​Kairagach area, Leilek district of Batken region. The parties discussed construction of a gas-filling station. It turned out that it was started by a Kyrgyzstani near the conditional line of the state border on the section of Kulundu — Kairagach road.

«The Tajik side expressed its disagreement. Negotiations of the parties took place, in which heads of border regions and representatives of cadastral authorities also took part. Construction was stopped. At least 50 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan gathered on the road. Explanatory work was carried out with them. The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is characterized as stable,» the State Border Service said.