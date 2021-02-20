11:09
USD 84.64
EUR 102.70
RUB 1.14
English

Construction of gas-filling station on disputed section of border stopped

Construction of a gas-filling station on a disputed section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was suspended. Press service of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Meeting of border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place in ​​Kairagach area, Leilek district of Batken region. The parties discussed construction of a gas-filling station. It turned out that it was started by a Kyrgyzstani near the conditional line of the state border on the section of Kulundu — Kairagach road.

«The Tajik side expressed its disagreement. Negotiations of the parties took place, in which heads of border regions and representatives of cadastral authorities also took part. Construction was stopped. At least 50 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan gathered on the road. Explanatory work was carried out with them. The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is characterized as stable,» the State Border Service said.
link: https://24.kg/english/184150/
views: 128
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis try to get home from Kazakhstan across Chu river
Trees planted on disputed territory between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Negotiations with Tajikistan over border demarcation to continue in March
Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials
Emomali Rahmon announces victory over coronavirus in Tajikistan
President of Tajikistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
Demarcation of state borders: What Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed on
Delimitation of Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border discussed in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree not to build facilities in border zone
Border guards switch to heavy security in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border
20 February, Saturday
11:04
Bishkek to host Vistula festival of Polish films Bishkek to host Vistula festival of Polish films
09:51
Construction of gas-filling station on disputed section of border stopped
09:44
Azis Kudaibergenov appointed judge of Administrative Court of Naryn region
09:39
Video courses on creation of YouTube channels launched in Kyrgyzstan
09:31
US welcomes investigation and arrest of Raiymbek Matraimov
19 February, Friday
17:34
Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov come to court building in Bishkek
17:28
Raiymbek Matraimov’s supporters threaten with indefinite protests
17:22
About 100 heavy trucks stand in line at Kazakhstan’s border
17:05
Raiymbek Matraimov's supporters hold rally in Bishkek