Kyrgyzstani convicted for illegal legalization of foreigners in Yakutia

A Kyrgyz woman was convicted for illegal legalization of foreigners in Yakutia (Russia). Russian media report. She was put on probation for 3 years.

According to them, a native of Aldan district was also sentenced to the same term. Together they offered legalization services to foreigners illegally staying in the Russian Federation.

«These persons, for a monetary remuneration, issued forged documents, which were subsequently submitted by foreigners to the Migration Service and were the basis for extension of the period of stay in the country,» the message says.

The court found the perpetrators guilty under Article 322.1 «Organization of illegal stay of foreign citizens in the Russian Federation, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The verdict of the court entered into legal force.