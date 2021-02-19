16:46
USD 84.54
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstani convicted for illegal legalization of foreigners in Yakutia

A Kyrgyz woman was convicted for illegal legalization of foreigners in Yakutia (Russia). Russian media report. She was put on probation for 3 years.

According to them, a native of Aldan district was also sentenced to the same term. Together they offered legalization services to foreigners illegally staying in the Russian Federation.

«These persons, for a monetary remuneration, issued forged documents, which were subsequently submitted by foreigners to the Migration Service and were the basis for extension of the period of stay in the country,» the message says.

The court found the perpetrators guilty under Article 322.1 «Organization of illegal stay of foreign citizens in the Russian Federation, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The verdict of the court entered into legal force.
link: https://24.kg/english/184092/
views: 82
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani falls from roof of house in St. Petersburg
12-month-old son of Kyrgyzstani drowns while bathing in Podolsk
Illegal migrant from Kyrgyzstan stabs sister with knife in Yekaterinburg
Kyrgyzstani faces up to 2 years in prison in Russia for bribing customs officer
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan killed in traffic accident in Ryazan Oblast
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to two years for fatal traffic accident in Khabarovsk
Kyrgyzstani robs partner of almost 500,000 rubles in Yekaterinburg
Kyrgyzstani detained in St. Petersburg with fake driving license
Kyrgyzstani faces 15 years in prison for murder of pensioner in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani accuses guards of Kyrgyz embassy in Moscow of beating
Popular
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
19 February, Friday
16:35
Rally against detention of Raiymbek Matraimov held in Osh city Rally against detention of Raiymbek Matraimov held in O...
16:29
New director of Electric Stations OJSC appointed
16:20
Agricultural fairs to take place in all Bishkek districts
16:16
Kyrgyzstani convicted for illegal legalization of foreigners in Yakutia
16:05
Sadyr Japarov suggest to extend Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia