Officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of Bishkek destroyed more than 50 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking. Press service of the district police department reports.

«A total of 52 kilograms 393 grams of narcotic substances were destroyed after research and examination. Drugs derived from plants are mainly among them,» the police informed.

The drugs were burned in one of the city’s boiler houses in the presence of a specially created commission.