Education Ministry plans to introduce variable forms of preschool education

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce variable forms of preschool education. The ministry submitted the corresponding draft resolution for public discussion.

As the background statement says, only 29.4 percent of children are currently covered by preschool education, and 15.3 percent — by preschool training.

Thus, in aggregate, approximately 44.7 percent of preschool age children are covered by various preschool programs, including variable types.

At the same time, there is a significant difference in the coverage by preschool education between the city and the countryside: 17.5 percent of the children were covered in villages, while 34.4 percent — in cities in 2018. The ministry believes that various forms will increase access to preschool education.

«The variable forms of preschool education provide for formation of groups of full (5-8 hours) day and short-term stay (3 hours) and can be created at libraries, schools, functioning preschool educational organizations and other social facilities that are on the balance sheet of the rural administration or the state, if there are necessary sanitary and hygienic, anti-epidemic conditions, observance of fire safety rules, staffing,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/184045/
views: 66
