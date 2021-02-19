Teachers from Russia arrive in Osh to work at local schools

Russian teachers resume their work at schools in Osh city. The Russian Center for Science and Culture reports.

According to the center, a delegation of teachers arrived in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan on February 16 — 18 within the humanitarian project of the Russian Ministry of Education Russian Teacher Abroad.

The project started back in the 2019-2020 academic year. Then 17 teachers of Russian language and literature, mathematics and primary school teachers first arrived in Osh. At least 29 teachers work in the city’s schools this year.

«At the beginning of the school year, the teachers were assigned to educational institutions, but due to quarantine measures, they taught online while staying in Russia. After improvement of the epidemiological situation, it became possible to continue teaching offline, and the group arrived in Osh,» the center says.