12:07
USD 84.54
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.15
English

Teachers from Russia arrive in Osh to work at local schools

Russian teachers resume their work at schools in Osh city. The Russian Center for Science and Culture reports.

According to the center, a delegation of teachers arrived in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan on February 16 — 18 within the humanitarian project of the Russian Ministry of Education Russian Teacher Abroad.

The project started back in the 2019-2020 academic year. Then 17 teachers of Russian language and literature, mathematics and primary school teachers first arrived in Osh. At least 29 teachers work in the city’s schools this year.

«At the beginning of the school year, the teachers were assigned to educational institutions, but due to quarantine measures, they taught online while staying in Russia. After improvement of the epidemiological situation, it became possible to continue teaching offline, and the group arrived in Osh,» the center says.
link: https://24.kg/english/184021/
views: 130
Print
Related
Two PCR tests: How students from Kyrgyzstan can leave for Russia
Migrants waiting for help to return to Russia
Russia donates equipment for laboratories to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Russia and USA to be replaced
Foreign Ministry begins preparations for foreign visit of President Japarov
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan
Russian doctor tells about side effects of Sputnik V vaccine
Number of regular flights from Bishkek to Moscow increases
Health and Social Development Ministries merged using experience of Russia
Popular
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
19 February, Friday
11:44
Education Ministry plans to introduce variable forms of preschool education Education Ministry plans to introduce variable forms of...
11:32
Fire near Tokmak destroys over 60 hectares of wooded area and fields
11:23
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 110.2 million people globally
11:07
Three more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:59
797 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132 - in serious condition