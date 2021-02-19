12:07
USD 84.54
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.15
English

Analogue of Bishkek patrol police created in Karakol city

Kanat Dzhumagaziev, who heads the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region, created a mobile police in Karakol — an analogue of the Bishkek patrol police, by his first order. Press service of the regional Internal Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

«The crew of a mobile group consists of two employees of separate troops of the Patrol-Guard Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region, one inspector of the Traffic Safety Department and a district police officer. Five crews will patrol different sections of the city. They will oversee public order and road safety, as well as execution of court orders by persons who have committed domestic violence. All this will make it possible to promptly respond to calls from citizens and arrive at the scene within a few minutes,» the department said.

In addition to mobile teams, 32 police officers will patrol 10 city routes on foot.

The reason for creation of the mobile police, according to the initiators, was the growth in the number of offenses and crimes committed in public places of Karakol city.

Kanat Dzhumagaziev headed the Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department before he was appointed the head of the Issyk-Kul Internal Affairs Department.
link: https://24.kg/english/184016/
views: 136
Print
Related
Death of child at ski center in Karakol: Details reported
Patrol Police Service launched in Osh city
Ermat Dzhumaev becomes acting mayor of Karakol city
$ 1 million needed to reconstruct zoo in Karakol
Day patient facility opened in Karakol city
Formation of patrol police starts in Osh city and regional centers
Public transport and market stop working in Karakol
Patrol police formed in Osh city
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Salary of patrol police in Bishkek increased by 40 percent
Popular
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
19 February, Friday
11:44
Education Ministry plans to introduce variable forms of preschool education Education Ministry plans to introduce variable forms of...
11:32
Fire near Tokmak destroys over 60 hectares of wooded area and fields
11:23
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 110.2 million people globally
11:07
Three more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:59
797 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132 - in serious condition