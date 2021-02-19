Analogue of Bishkek patrol police created in Karakol city

Kanat Dzhumagaziev, who heads the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region, created a mobile police in Karakol — an analogue of the Bishkek patrol police, by his first order. Press service of the regional Internal Affairs Department informed 24.kg news agency.

«The crew of a mobile group consists of two employees of separate troops of the Patrol-Guard Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region, one inspector of the Traffic Safety Department and a district police officer. Five crews will patrol different sections of the city. They will oversee public order and road safety, as well as execution of court orders by persons who have committed domestic violence. All this will make it possible to promptly respond to calls from citizens and arrive at the scene within a few minutes,» the department said.

In addition to mobile teams, 32 police officers will patrol 10 city routes on foot.

The reason for creation of the mobile police, according to the initiators, was the growth in the number of offenses and crimes committed in public places of Karakol city.

Kanat Dzhumagaziev headed the Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department before he was appointed the head of the Issyk-Kul Internal Affairs Department.