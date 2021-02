Osh City Council decided to name the Osh State University after Kanybek Isakov. Video of the meeting was posted on T-media Facebook page.

The lecturers themselves proposed to name the university after the former Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan.

Kanybek Isakov died on November 12, 2020. He was diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia. The former Minister of Education was buried in Osh city. He headed the Osh State University for several years.