Electronic invoices must be used to export goods to EAEU

Exporters must use electronic invoices for a smooth transportation of goods into the EAEU member countries. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A pilot project is currently underway on monitoring of goods and vehicles moving from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan and Russia and vice versa. It has already revealed violations by some Kyrgyz exporters. In particular, many of them do not issue electronic invoices in violation of the tax legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, although they are obliged to do this from July 1, 2020. The facts of sending goods to the address of fictitious residents of the Republic of Kazakhstan, deviations from the route and breaking of navigation seals were revealed.

«In case of such violations, exporters are included in the list of risk-related vehicles, in respect of which additional types of control will be applied at checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border and along the route,» the State Tax Service warned.

The pilot project will run until March 10, 2021. During this period, when transporting goods from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan and Russia and back, a navigation seal is hung on the cargo compartment. The sealing procedure is carried out by employees of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan. As part of participation in the pilot project, additional types of control are not used in relation to cargo vehicles traveling with navigation seals at checkpoints and in specially designated places (Barys and others), as well as along the route.