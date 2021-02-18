SCNS Chairman promises to continue fight against corruption

«Arrest of high-ranking officials is expected starting from tomorrow,» Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said at a meeting with residents of Ak-Sai rural district of Batken region.

According to him, the country’s authorities will continue the fight against corruption.

«None of the officials should even think about making money in an illegal way. There will be no corruption. Arrest of officials who got rich in the civil service is expected. Of course, I could also silently live with the corrupt officials and bandits. Then nothing will change in our society,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The head of the State Committee for National Security called on Batken residents to join the fight against corruption and to film border guards and customs officers who take bribes. «Shoot a video, give facts. If everything is confirmed, we will detain them immediately,» he added.