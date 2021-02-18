Kyrgyzstan has to strive for the rule of law

Participants of Constitutional Principles — Unshakable Foundations of the State Forum called on the authorities and politicians of Kyrgyzstan to strive for the rule of law.

They reminded that the 1993 Constitution, which some experts are talking about, stopped working immediately after its adoption. Then the decisions were made in a hurry, in violation of procedures.

In turn, ex-Secretary of State Osmonakun Ibraimov, who was present at the forum, noted that Kyrgyzstan has never lived according to the Constitution, and urged — rather than rewriting the Basic Law, it is better to amend the law on parties.

«As long as it is in its current form, nothing will change in the sphere of party building. The second step is the courts. We have never had independent courts in our country. There is no normal law enforcement system. The laws regulating these spheres must be rewritten,» Osmonakun Ibraimov stressed.

He added that 1993 Constitution is not the Bible or the Quran, and it needs significant improvement.

It is worth noting that other forum participants stated that the version of the 1993 Basic Law should be restored. The draft, proposed by the members of the Constitutional Convention, should be discarded as contradictory and unfinished.