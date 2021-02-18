16:12
USD 84.41
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan has to strive for the rule of law

Participants of Constitutional Principles — Unshakable Foundations of the State Forum called on the authorities and politicians of Kyrgyzstan to strive for the rule of law.

They reminded that the 1993 Constitution, which some experts are talking about, stopped working immediately after its adoption. Then the decisions were made in a hurry, in violation of procedures.

In turn, ex-Secretary of State Osmonakun Ibraimov, who was present at the forum, noted that Kyrgyzstan has never lived according to the Constitution, and urged — rather than rewriting the Basic Law, it is better to amend the law on parties.

«As long as it is in its current form, nothing will change in the sphere of party building. The second step is the courts. We have never had independent courts in our country. There is no normal law enforcement system. The laws regulating these spheres must be rewritten,» Osmonakun Ibraimov stressed.

He added that 1993 Constitution is not the Bible or the Quran, and it needs significant improvement.

It is worth noting that other forum participants stated that the version of the 1993 Basic Law should be restored. The draft, proposed by the members of the Constitutional Convention, should be discarded as contradictory and unfinished.
link: https://24.kg/english/183929/
views: 124
Print
Related
MPs to officially schedule referendum after public discussion
New Constitution: Human rights defenders send appeal to President
Sadyr Japarov: Parliament can correct shortcomings in draft Constitution
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to hold hearings on draft new Constitution
Draft of new Constitution posted on Parliament's website
New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time
Draft of new Constitution to be posted on Parliament’s website
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan receives draft of new Constitution
New Constitution obliges President of Kyrgyzstan to address people annually
Constitutional Convention completes its work in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
18 February, Thursday
15:34
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kil...
15:26
2.5 mln Swiss francs allocated to support vulnerable population in Kyrgyzstan
14:57
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev to meet with residents of Ak-Sai
14:48
Former head of Manas airport Murat Primberdiev detained
14:39
Kyrgyzstan has to strive for the rule of law