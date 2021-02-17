18:41
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits members of ‘People's Parliament’

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquitted members of «People’s Parliament» Tolubai Kolubaev, Bekbolot Talgarbekov and Marat Sultanov. Their lawyers told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the convicts were cleared of charges under Articles 27-295 «Preparation for violent seizure of power» and 27-341 «Preparation for use of violence against a government official» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Bekbolot Talgarbekov and Tolubai Kolubaev were previously sentenced to 14 years behind bars to be served in a maximum security prison colony, Marat Sultanov — to 10 years. They were released on parole in 2019.
