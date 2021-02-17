17:10
USD 84.38
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.15
English

Bishkek residents hold rally against relocation of Ak-Kula hippodrome

Bishkek residents held rally against relocation of Ak-Kula hippodrome. They gathered on its territory to express their disapproval.

The protesters expressed fear that the city authorities «want to demolish everything and build a large football stadium,» to which the townspeople do not agree.

However, the Vice Mayor of the capital Ruslanbek Akylbekov said that only improvement of the hippodrome was planned.

«There is a government decree dated September 2, 2020, which says that construction of a new hippodrome should begin here, the dilapidated buildings will be demolished. We announced two tenders, but they did not take place, there were no companies willing to participate. There will be a full-fledged hippodrome, the number of seats will increase,» he stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/183798/
views: 131
Print
Related
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
Abdil Segizbaev’s case: Relatives of Zhyldyz Chodobaeva ask to release her
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Rally in Bishkek: Citizens demand from Sadyr Japarov to resolve border issue
Rally in support of ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev held in Bishkek
Rally against shooting of dogs held at Bishkek City Hall
Citizens hold rally at City Hall demanding another mayor of Bishkek
Residents of Alamedin district hold rally in Bishkek
Tortkul water reservoir: Residents of Batken hold rally in Bishkek
Osh market sellers hold rally at Government House in Bishkek
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
17 February, Wednesday
16:39
Offenders fraudulently take 170 tons of coal from Kara-Keche field Offenders fraudulently take 170 tons of coal from Kara-...
15:51
Ninth-grader kills 3-year-old child in Uzgen district
15:41
Bishkek residents hold rally against relocation of Ak-Kula hippodrome
15:33
Raiymbek Matraimov marries his son to daughter of Khabibulla Abdukadyr
14:50
Kyrgyzstan starts renovation of Infectious Diseases Departments for 78 mln soms