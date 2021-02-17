Bishkek residents hold rally against relocation of Ak-Kula hippodrome

Bishkek residents held rally against relocation of Ak-Kula hippodrome. They gathered on its territory to express their disapproval.

The protesters expressed fear that the city authorities «want to demolish everything and build a large football stadium,» to which the townspeople do not agree.

However, the Vice Mayor of the capital Ruslanbek Akylbekov said that only improvement of the hippodrome was planned.

«There is a government decree dated September 2, 2020, which says that construction of a new hippodrome should begin here, the dilapidated buildings will be demolished. We announced two tenders, but they did not take place, there were no companies willing to participate. There will be a full-fledged hippodrome, the number of seats will increase,» he stressed.