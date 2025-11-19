Bishkek mayor reveals location of new hippodrome

A new hippodrome, bus station, and large residential complex will be built near the new Osh market. Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced at a press conference.

According to him, people working at the market and bus station should have the opportunity to live nearby.

«Opposite the new bus station, on a 234-hectare plot, construction of residential buildings, kindergartens, schools, polyclinics, stadiums and a hippodrome will begin. Initially, we planned to build the hippodrome in the village of Voenno-Antonovka, where more than 200 hectares of land are available. But after studying the area, we received a conclusion that construction there is not possible — the soil would not support a structure of this kind. Therefore, the hippodrome will be built near the new Osh market,» the mayor said.