15:38
USD 84.38
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.15
English

Representative of Saakashvili's Office of Simple Solutions meets with deputies

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan met with representative of Office of Simple Solutions and Results of the ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili Margulan Seisembayev. Press service of the Parliament reports.

Margulan Seisembayev is a Kazakh businessman, but he permanently resides in Kiev and is a friend of the ex-president of Georgia, and now the head of the Executive Committee of Ukraine’s National Reform Council, Mikheil Saakashvili. Together they founded the Office of Simple Solutions and Results, with a branch in Bishkek.

Seisembayev is the founder of the management company Seimar Investment Group, participates in the structures of Asadel Group (Singapore) venture capital funds, where his brother Yerlan Seisembayev is a partner together with his American and Spanish colleagues.

In December 2020, he took the 21st place in the list of the most influential businessmen according to Forbes Kazakhstan.

Margulan Seisembayev arrived in Bishkek the day before. He gave a paid lecture at Asanbai Center and talked individually with some of the deputies. The Kazakhstani reformer told the lawmakers about the principles of the Office of Simple Solutions, on which all ongoing reforms should be based. In particular, he noted that it is necessary to develop a liberal economy.

«I believe that the market should take 75 percent, and the state — 25, that is, the market should dominate. But, of course, there should be state enterprises, especially infrastructural and providing security,» he said.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev asked Margulan Seisembayev about his attitude towards decriminalization of soft drugs. The representative of the Office of Simple Solutions and Results admitted that he had not thought about it.
link: https://24.kg/english/183783/
views: 106
Print
Related
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Giorgi Sanikidze would like to change attitude towards women in Kyrgyzstan
OGP in Kyrgyzstan: openness may improve living standards of population
Kyrgyzstan in OGP: Government should directly communicate with citizens
Kyrgyzstan studies experience of Georgia in Safe City project
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with head of Georgia
Kyrgyz Prime Minister gets acquainted with Public Service Hall of Georgia
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev tells about Open Government in Georgia
Georgia's experience in tax system reform relevant for Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's PM interested in Georgia's experience in tourism reforming
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
17 February, Wednesday
15:33
Raiymbek Matraimov marries his son to daughter of Khabibulla Abdukadyr Raiymbek Matraimov marries his son to daughter of Khabi...
14:50
Kyrgyzstan starts renovation of Infectious Diseases Departments for 78 mln soms
14:42
Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines
14:33
Representative of Saakashvili's Office of Simple Solutions meets with deputies
13:47
SDMK scandal: Sadyr Japarov not involved in dismissal of Maksat Toktomushev