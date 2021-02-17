Representative of Saakashvili's Office of Simple Solutions meets with deputies

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan met with representative of Office of Simple Solutions and Results of the ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili Margulan Seisembayev. Press service of the Parliament reports.

Margulan Seisembayev is a Kazakh businessman, but he permanently resides in Kiev and is a friend of the ex-president of Georgia, and now the head of the Executive Committee of Ukraine’s National Reform Council, Mikheil Saakashvili. Together they founded the Office of Simple Solutions and Results, with a branch in Bishkek.

Seisembayev is the founder of the management company Seimar Investment Group, participates in the structures of Asadel Group (Singapore) venture capital funds, where his brother Yerlan Seisembayev is a partner together with his American and Spanish colleagues.

In December 2020, he took the 21st place in the list of the most influential businessmen according to Forbes Kazakhstan.

Margulan Seisembayev arrived in Bishkek the day before. He gave a paid lecture at Asanbai Center and talked individually with some of the deputies. The Kazakhstani reformer told the lawmakers about the principles of the Office of Simple Solutions, on which all ongoing reforms should be based. In particular, he noted that it is necessary to develop a liberal economy.

«I believe that the market should take 75 percent, and the state — 25, that is, the market should dominate. But, of course, there should be state enterprises, especially infrastructural and providing security,» he said.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev asked Margulan Seisembayev about his attitude towards decriminalization of soft drugs. The representative of the Office of Simple Solutions and Results admitted that he had not thought about it.