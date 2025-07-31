16:06
Over 80 percent of Georgia's car exports go to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan

According to research by the Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI), more than 80 percent of Georgia’s car exports go to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The report notes that in the first six months of this year, Georgia re-exported passenger cars worth $1.2 billion, which accounts for 38 percent of the country’s total exports.

Since 2021, car re-exports from Georgia have surged by 493 percent.

A total of 81 percent of all automobile exports are directed to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, which amounts to $981 million in monetary terms.

From January to June 2025, Kyrgyzstan imported products worth $681 million from Georgia, including $628.2 million in cars, while the European Union countries imported only for a total of $372.7 million.

The average price of a car exported from Georgia has tripled. In 2021, the average value was $7,600, whereas in 2025 it had risen to over $24,000.

The significant increase in re-exports of cars from Georgia to Central Asian countries has raised suspicions that Georgian transit may be used to circumvent sanctions against Russia, the IDFI noted.
