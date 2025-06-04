MPs banned from foreign trips until summer recess in Kyrgyzstan

Members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) have been prohibited from going on foreign or domestic business trips until the start of the summer recess. Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announced at a meeting.

He noted that only six meetings left before the end of the session.

«After that, there will be a two-month recess: one month for meetings with constituents, and one month — for vacation. Therefore, dear deputies—especially faction leaders, heads of deputy groups, and committee chairpersons—cancel all foreign and domestic trips, even those funded by the inviting parties. No one will be granted permission. Do not be offended. We have very important draft laws to consider, and we need a quorum,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said.

The current parliamentary session is set to end on June 26.