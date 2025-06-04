14:55
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

MPs banned from foreign trips until summer recess in Kyrgyzstan

Members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) have been prohibited from going on foreign or domestic business trips until the start of the summer recess. Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announced at a meeting.

He noted that only six meetings left before the end of the session.

«After that, there will be a two-month recess: one month for meetings with constituents, and one month — for vacation. Therefore, dear deputies—especially faction leaders, heads of deputy groups, and committee chairpersons—cancel all foreign and domestic trips, even those funded by the inviting parties. No one will be granted permission. Do not be offended. We have very important draft laws to consider, and we need a quorum,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said.

The current parliamentary session is set to end on June 26.
link: https://24.kg/english/331535/
views: 120
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia sign Memorandum on Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Great Hall of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to be renovated by September 1
Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva elected Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva nominated for Vice Speaker of Parliament
Gulsunkhan Zhunushalieva nominated for Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Parliament calls on Turkey to increase quota for free treatment of Kyrgyzstanis
Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Speaker and deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan leave for St. Petersburg
Zhogorku Kenesh approves agreements on Kyrgyz-Tajik border in three readings
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan allowed to use official vehicles
Popular
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma
Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1 Hot water supply in Bishkek apartments to resume on June 1
Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow
4 June, Wednesday
14:48
Month-long campaign on torture prevention announced in Kyrgyzstan Month-long campaign on torture prevention announced in...
14:31
Three citizens of China detained in Osh region for illegal fishing
14:25
National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE
14:16
MPs banned from foreign trips until summer recess in Kyrgyzstan
14:07
President declares lack of interest in return of Kurmanbek Bakiyev