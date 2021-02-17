Rising food prices: PM criticizes work of State Antimonopoly Agency

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov criticized the working methods of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Executive Office reported.

The head of Government held a meeting on food security issues. He noted that the task of government agencies is to provide the citizens with the main types of food in the required volumes and at affordable prices. Indeed, one of the most discussed topics today is the rise in prices for basic foodstuffs. Due to the increase, many Kyrgyzstanis are forced to refuse to purchase one or another of them.

«This issue has been discussed more than once at the level of the Cabinet of Ministers, some decisions have been made. But the situation remains difficult, the prices for meat, vegetable oil, eggs, flour and other goods are growing every day. It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has made its own adjustments, but it’s time to stop looking for an excuse. It is necessary to make comprehensive decisions, preventive measures, promptly and effectively respond to price increases,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

Vegetable oil has risen in price by 33 soms, meat — by 124 soms over the past four months.

«The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation should play a key role in keeping prices for socially important goods down. In reality, you are only doing monitoring and fact-finding. The heads of the agency themselves do not know what the real situation is in the markets and in stores. We got used to sitting in comfortable chairs and giving orders. It’s time to end this «practice». I myself sometimes visit the markets, I am familiar with the prices for food and I perfectly understand the indignation of people,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He noted the need to increase the area for a number of crops in order to provide essential products for own production. For example, sugar beet crops area reduced by almost 6,000 hectares last year. Therefore, the volume of sugar production decreased. Kyrgyzstan has stopped growing sunflowers and corn. By increasing the area of ​​planting of these crops, it is possible to increase the production of vegetable oil, which is now imported. The Prime Minister called for switch to extensive gardening and introduction of new technologies.

The Ministry of Agriculture was instructed to hold a meeting with major suppliers and manufacturers to regulate prices for essential products. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation and Plenipotentiary Representatives in the regions should monitor and analyze prices for socially significant goods. The City Halls of Bishkek, Osh and major cities of the republic should organize weekly agricultural fairs.