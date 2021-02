A 59-year-old local resident was engaged in drug production in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

«Officers of the internal affairs bodies conducted searches at the place of residence of the suspect. At least 2 kilograms 635 grams of hashish were found and seized,» the state service said.

The suspect was detained and placed in the temporary detention center. An investigation is underway.