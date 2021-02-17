32 children hospitalized with pneumonia for 24 hours in Bishkek

The number of children with pneumonia, who are being treated at the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare in Bishkek, is growing. Director of the center Kamchibek Uzakbaev told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, 32 minors were admitted in the last 24 hours. In total, 150 patients are treated in the hospital with this diagnosis. Their condition is different, there are severe patients.
Answering the question whether there are enough free places in case of need, the head of the National Center said: "The situation was discussed with the Minister of Health. If necessary, patients will be taken to the 3rd Children’s Hospital.
The City Hall of Bishkek is afraid of opening schools and kindergartens, arguing with a possible increase in the incidence of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia.