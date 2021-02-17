11:03
USD 84.38
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.15
English

32 children hospitalized with pneumonia for 24 hours in Bishkek

The number of children with pneumonia, who are being treated at the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare in Bishkek, is growing. Director of the center Kamchibek Uzakbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 32 minors were admitted in the last 24 hours. In total, 150 patients are treated in the hospital with this diagnosis. Their condition is different, there are severe patients.

Related news
About 100 children with pneumonia treated in hospital in Bishkek
«It is difficult, but we are coping. The situation is under control. There are cases of community-acquired pneumonia, there are viral ones. This is a seasonal exacerbation of this pathology, this happens every year during this period. But COVID-19 has complicated the situation this year,» Kamchibek Uzakbaev explained.

Answering the question whether there are enough free places in case of need, the head of the National Center said: "The situation was discussed with the Minister of Health. If necessary, patients will be taken to the 3rd Children’s Hospital.

The City Hall of Bishkek is afraid of opening schools and kindergartens, arguing with a possible increase in the incidence of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia.
link: https://24.kg/english/183725/
views: 123
Print
Related
Major airlines to help UNICEF deliver COVID-19 vaccines
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 109.1 million people globally
COVID-19: Stabilization of epidemiological situation registered in Kyrgyzstan
792 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 144 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
48 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,564 in total
School with registered COVID-19 case closed for two-week quarantine
COVID-19: Health Ministry hopes to receive 500,000 doses of Sputnik V
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 108.7 million people globally
About 100 children with pneumonia treated in hospital in Bishkek
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
17 February, Wednesday
10:59
EAEU sets zero duties on precious stones for jewelry industry EAEU sets zero duties on precious stones for jewelry in...
10:44
Over 2 kilograms of drugs confiscated from resident of Toktogul district
10:33
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
10:30
Consular Department of Russian Embassy not to work on February 21-23
10:11
Major airlines to help UNICEF deliver COVID-19 vaccines
16 February, Tuesday
20:18
Weapons cache found in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
19:59
New Constitution: Human rights defenders send appeal to President
19:42
Smugglers detained on border with Tajikistan