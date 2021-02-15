13:12
USD 84.51
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.14
English

About 100 children with pneumonia treated in hospital in Bishkek

Three children with Kawasaki-like syndrome are undergoing treatment at the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare in Bishkek. Their condition is satisfactory. Director of center Kamchibek Uzakbaev told 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Kawasaki syndrome confirmed in 15 children in Kyrgyzstan
According to him, many children were discharged in the morning after their condition improved. Doctors will continue to monitor them remotely.

«At the same time, there are a lot of patients with community-acquired pneumonia. To date, there are about a hundred of such children in our center. We are solving the issue of opening an additional department for patients with pneumonia jointly with the Ministry of Health,» Kamchibek Uzakbaev said.

According to official statistics, the incidence of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia has been declining in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/183454/
views: 88
Print
Related
831 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 149 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
41 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,516 in total
World's first test system for detecting ‘British’ strain of COVID-19 developed
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
882 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 142 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
43 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,441 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 107.7 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
15 February, Monday
12:53
About 100 children with pneumonia treated in hospital in Bishkek About 100 children with pneumonia treated in hospital i...
12:42
Boy from Tyup who addressed President to meet with Sadyr Japarov
12:23
831 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 149 - in serious condition
12:19
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:13
41 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,516 in total