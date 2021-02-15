About 100 children with pneumonia treated in hospital in Bishkek

Three children with Kawasaki-like syndrome are undergoing treatment at the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare in Bishkek. Their condition is satisfactory. Director of center Kamchibek Uzakbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, many children were discharged in the morning after their condition improved. Doctors will continue to monitor them remotely.

«At the same time, there are a lot of patients with community-acquired pneumonia. To date, there are about a hundred of such children in our center. We are solving the issue of opening an additional department for patients with pneumonia jointly with the Ministry of Health,» Kamchibek Uzakbaev said.

According to official statistics, the incidence of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia has been declining in the republic.