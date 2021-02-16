Musulman Dzholomanov wins silver medal at Open Championship in Ukraine

Musulman Dzholomanov won a silver medal at the Open Championship of Ukraine. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the state agency, the tournament was held from February 9 to February 12 in Sumy city (Ukraine). Member of the national team Musulman Dzholomanov took the 2nd place at a distance of 3,000 meters with obstacles.

«Athletes together with the head coach Satybek Chokaev were sent at the expense of the Directorate for Olympic Sports on the basis of the calendar plan of the main republican and international competitions,» the state agency said.