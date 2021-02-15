17:48
USD 84.51
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.14
English

Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek

Students of higher education institutions of Bishkek took part in a peaceful rally in front of the building of the Ministry of Education and Science.

About 15 people gathered, demanding from officials to reduce the size of payment for study during the coronavirus pandemic.

«Our rights are violated. It will already be a year in March since we study from home. Nevertheless, we pay for utilities, Internet and so on. We had a meeting with the Minister of Education, we were promised help, but there is no progress. Some students are unable to pay for the study. We demand to reduce the amount from 30 to 50 percent,» the students said.

Civil activists also joined the rally, who noted that the number of budget-funded places in Kyrgyzstan decreases annually, and the cost of study increases. However, students cannot find out what the money is spent on.

Students have repeatedly demanded from the relevant ministry to resolve the issue of reducing the cost of education. At the same time, the Government gave a negative opinion on the bill of Dastan Bekeshev, which proposed to give the Ministry of Education the right to issue orders on discounts, deferrals and payment by installments for education services when a state of emergency or an emergency situation is introduced.

The Ministry of Education said later that the cost of education at higher education institutions would not be reduced.
link: https://24.kg/english/183491/
views: 133
Print
Related
Abdil Segizbaev’s case: Relatives of Zhyldyz Chodobaeva ask to release her
Rally in Bishkek: Citizens demand from Sadyr Japarov to resolve border issue
Rally in support of ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev held in Bishkek
Rally against shooting of dogs held at Bishkek City Hall
Citizens hold rally at City Hall demanding another mayor of Bishkek
Residents of Alamedin district hold rally in Bishkek
Tortkul water reservoir: Residents of Batken hold rally in Bishkek
Osh market sellers hold rally at Government House in Bishkek
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters hold rally at SCNS
Parents of Bishkek school students hold rally at City Hall
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
15 February, Monday
17:46
Recidivist thief acting in public places arrested in Osh city Recidivist thief acting in public places arrested in Os...
17:24
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
16:32
Head of Financial Police: We will reveal large corruption schemes
16:24
Abdil Segizbaev’s case: Relatives of Zhyldyz Chodobaeva ask to release her
16:12
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek