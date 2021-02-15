Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek

Students of higher education institutions of Bishkek took part in a peaceful rally in front of the building of the Ministry of Education and Science.

About 15 people gathered, demanding from officials to reduce the size of payment for study during the coronavirus pandemic.

«Our rights are violated. It will already be a year in March since we study from home. Nevertheless, we pay for utilities, Internet and so on. We had a meeting with the Minister of Education, we were promised help, but there is no progress. Some students are unable to pay for the study. We demand to reduce the amount from 30 to 50 percent,» the students said.

Civil activists also joined the rally, who noted that the number of budget-funded places in Kyrgyzstan decreases annually, and the cost of study increases. However, students cannot find out what the money is spent on.

Students have repeatedly demanded from the relevant ministry to resolve the issue of reducing the cost of education. At the same time, the Government gave a negative opinion on the bill of Dastan Bekeshev, which proposed to give the Ministry of Education the right to issue orders on discounts, deferrals and payment by installments for education services when a state of emergency or an emergency situation is introduced.

The Ministry of Education said later that the cost of education at higher education institutions would not be reduced.