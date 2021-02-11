Crime boss Kadyrbek Dosonov brought to Bishkek from Osh city

Crime boss Kadyrbek Dosonov, nicknamed Dzhengo, was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Press center of the state committee reported. He was taken from Osh to Bishkek city today.

«On February 11, the State Committee for National Security, within the framework of countering activities of organized crime groups, completed special search measures to capture the crime boss Dosonov, the so-called mafia enforcer for the southern region of the republic, known by the nickname Dzhengo. As part of the criminal case under investigation, he was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the statement says.

This morning, Dosonov’s lawyer Nazgul Suyunbaeva toldthat he himself came to the State Committee for National Security.

«My client is charged with illegal seizure of a land plot. The fence of the house of Dosonov’s ex-wife went beyond the established border. Such issues are usually limited to an order from the City Hall and are resolved according to a civil procedure,» she said.

In November 2020, the State Committee for National Security put Kadyrbek Dosonov on the wanted list. According to the investigation, he was involved in a grave crime. Dosonov was accused of murder of a police colonel Tolkunbek Shonoev. The police detained him two years later, but Dzhengo was released by the decision of the Kara-Suu District Court in July 2017. The Osh police invited him for a preventive conversation in January.