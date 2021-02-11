13:04
Rally in support of ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev held in Bishkek

Rally in support of ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev is held in Bishkek near the building of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

About 20 people are demanding to release the religious leader. According to the protest participant Kushtarbek Kydyraliev, the ex-mufti was detained illegally.

«All foreign muftis are interested in the fact how our religious leader ended up in custody. This has never happened since the advent of Islam. I am sure that Sadyr Japarov is not aware of the happened. The state should not interfere in religious activities,» Kushtarbek Kydyraliev said.

Maksat Toktomushev is suspected of financial violations related to the use of money transferred by the pilgrims for performing Hajj. Prior to that, the chief accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was detained for bribery of employees of the State Committee for National Security on an especially large scale.
