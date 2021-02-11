Five children die in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of pandemic

Five children have died in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of the pandemic. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Three of the deceased children had laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, and two had community-acquired pneumonia.

«According to the Center for Electronic Healthcare at the Ministry of Health and Social Development, 1,085 children have been treated in hospitals since the beginning of the epidemiological process,» the ministry added.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.