Kawasaki syndrome confirmed in 15 children in Kyrgyzstan

Kawasaki-like syndrome was confirmed in 15 children in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare Kamchibek Uzakbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 13 more minors are being diagnosed.

«But, most likely, the diagnosis will not be confirmed in them. The condition of the sick is critical but stable. There were some very serious cases, but to date condition of the patients has improved. The patients’ age is from 2 to 16 years. They are sent to our center from all regions of the republic,» Kamchibek Uzakbaev said.

«Kawasaki-like syndrome occurs after coronavirus or some severe inflammatory disease, often after sepsis. There are a lot of manifestations, first of all, damage to the cardiovascular system, the skin system, headaches and other multi-manifestations appear. There are many symptoms,» he told.
