Four irrigation canals for over 1 billion soms built in Batken region

Four large irrigation canals are being built for a total of 1,281 billion soms in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

Moldo-Niyaz canal is being built in Kotormo rural administration of Kadamdzhai district. The estimated cost of the project is 280 million soms, it will allow development of 300 hectares of new land.

The second canal Kara-Kyshtak Boz is being built in Uch-Korgon rural administration. The construction cost is 401 million soms. «After its completion, 568 hectares of new land will be used, supply of irrigation water for 700 hectares of land will improve,» the statement says.

The project also increases the capacity of P-4 channel in Batken region. It is planned to spend 500 million soms on it. After completion of the construction work, 1,500 hectares of new land will be reclaimed.

At least 100 million soms have been allocated from the republican budget for construction of a drain tunnel in Leilek district. The Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative notes that 2,500 hectares of land will be reclaimed after completion of the work.
