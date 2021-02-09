Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed

Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints will be temporarily closed for passage of vehicles and goods. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The border is closed at the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Torugart checkpoint will be closed from February 11. Passage of vehicles and goods through the checkpoint will resume on February 15.

Irkeshtam checkpoint will be closed from February 12 and will start functioning on February 16.

The State Border Service reminds that the checkpoints operate according to a special algorithm, which provides only for the movement of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan.