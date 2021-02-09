Young woman commits suicide in Alai district

A 25-year-old young woman hanged herself in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

The mother-in-law of the deceased reported the suicide to the police.

«It turned out that the 25-year-old woman hanged herself on a rope in a barn in the yard of her house. The fact was registered under the Article «Incitement to suicide » of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Appropriate examinations have been commissioned. The family of the deceased was non-needy. The woman got married about a year ago. The husband of the deceased went on a business trip a few days before the incident. All versions of the happened are checked now,» the department said.