23:49
USD 84.80
EUR 101.63
RUB 1.13
English

At least 47 railway wagons with goods arrive in Kyrgyzstan from Urumqi

A large train has arrived in Kyrgyzstan from Urumqi (China) with a cargo of entrepreneurs for the first time since introduction of quarantine. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov told about it on his Facebook page.

«Significant event. The first train with 47 containers from the PRC was met at Alamedin railway station. I would especially like to note the importance of the event, because these containers contain the cargo of Kyrgyz entrepreneurs, which was delivered by direct express from Urumqi. Users of social media have repeatedly pointed out the problem of cargo delivery on my pages. These containers contain the cargo of Dordoi shopping and entertainment complex businessmen and other entrepreneurs, who have experienced great difficulties with the delivery of goods from China over the past year,» he wrote.

According to Artem Novikov, following the instructions of the then Prime Minister, current President Sadyr Japarov, a lot of work has been carried out over the past three months, including negotiations with the PRC over the increase in the number of freight traffic.

As a result, as he noted, it has been possible so far to agree on two trains a month, which will deliver goods and cargo for businessmen.

 

The First Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the sanitary requirements introduced during the pandemic at Torugart checkpoint in Naryn and Irkeshtam checkpoint in Osh region affected the throughput capacity.

«It led to the fact that the goods did not reach the entrepreneurs. The Chinese side will build modern warehouses and disinfection points by the end of February at Irkeshtam checkpoint, which will increase the volume of transport traffic from 5-10 vehicles to 30 per day. We have not yet returned to the previous volumes, but we have already made a big step. We hope that all the decisions made by the government will be able to relieve tension and return sellers to full-fledged work,» he said.

Artem Novikov also said that in the future negotiations would be held to increase the number of train traffic to a thousand wagons per month. Negotiations over air transportation are also planned.
link: https://24.kg/english/182740/
views: 72
Print
Related
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccines against COVID-19 free of charge
Railway to Kara-Keche could connect north and south of Kyrgyzstan in future
Kyrgyzstan plans to build railway from Kara-Keche to Balykchi
China to allocate 18 government scholarships for Kyrgyzstanis
WHO experts arrive in Wuhan to find out origin of COVID-19
Two men rob citizen of China in Bishkek
Toktogaziev: Kyrgyzstan plans to export to China up to 60 tons of meat daily
China to continue pursuing friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan
Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan awarded Special Book Award of China
Popular
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
8 February, Monday
22:32
New head of department appointed at Presidential Executive Office New head of department appointed at Presidential Execu...
22:05
At least 47 railway wagons with goods arrive in Kyrgyzstan from Urumqi
21:48
President of Kyrgyzstan schedules local council elections for April 11
21:26
Two more checkpoints on border with Kazakhstan resume work
21:16
Korea resumes issue of visas to Kyrgyzstanis