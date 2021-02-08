Crime boss nicknamed Tochka to spend two months in detention center

The Tokmak District Court has taken a 45-year-old crime boss nicknamed Tochka into custody for two months. He will be kept under arrest in the detention center 1 in Bishkek.
«Previously convicted of robbery, theft, illegal possession of drugs, criminal community and extortion the 45-year-old man was detained in Tokmak on February 4 with the assistance of the Special Rapid Response Detachment. A Makarov pistol with erased numbers, five live cartridges and a handicraft knife were found and seized from the suspect,» the police said.