Crime boss nicknamed Tochka to spend two months in detention center

The Tokmak District Court has taken a 45-year-old crime boss nicknamed Tochka into custody for two months. He will be kept under arrest in the detention center 1 in Bishkek.

«Previously convicted of robbery, theft, illegal possession of drugs, criminal community and extortion the 45-year-old man was detained in Tokmak on February 4 with the assistance of the Special Rapid Response Detachment. A Makarov pistol with erased numbers, five live cartridges and a handicraft knife were found and seized from the suspect,» the police said.

The crime boss is accused of illegal possession of weapons. The detainee is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In the criminal world he has the status of «a mafia enforcer» in the prison colonies of Kyrgyzstan.
