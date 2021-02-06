12:11
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on February 7-10. A drop in air temperature is forecast. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Precipitation is expected on the most part of the territory of the republic, heavy precipitation is forecast on February 8 in the afternoon and on February 9 in some areas of Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions.

Wet-snow accretion on overhead lines and trees is expected on February 9 along with packed snow, ice and snow drifts.

On February 7-9, the west wind is expected to increase in some places up to 15-20 meters per second.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, such unstable weather will complicate grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communications companies, energy and utilities services.

Avalanches, snow drifts, packed snow and ice are expected on Ala-Buka — Zhanybazar — Kirovka road due to the expected precipitation.

The ministry reminds that when driving through avalanche-prone areas, it is necessary to strictly observe the distance between vehicles of 500 meters.
