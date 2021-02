Drug dealer was detained in Osh city with a particularly large batch of heroin of Afghan origin. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A previously convicted 47-year-old man was detained in the southern capital. He is suspected of illegal sale of especially large quantities of hard drugs. Heroin weighing 3 kilograms 90 grams was found and seized from the drug dealer.

While searching the house of the detainee, law enforcement officers found other types of hard drugs. The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility.