15:21
USD 84.80
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.12
English

Tilek Toktogaziev: Budget loses billions of soms due to flour smuggling

State budget loses billions of soms due to flour smuggling. Acting Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan, Tilek Toktogaziev, announced at a press conference.

At least 62 flour mills operated in Kyrgyzstan in 2013. The annual flour production reached 450,000 tons. Only eight flour mills are working in 2020.

»We have only 150,000 tons now. The volumes are killed by corrupt officials and thieves at the border. I can even voice you the rates - from 3,000 to 30,000 soms is paid for passage a truck of contraband flour,” Tilek Toktogaziev said.     

Tilek Toktogaziev also voiced the reasons for the rise in meat prices. In his opinion, the matter is in the waste of food industry, which serve as a forage base for animals.

»When our processing plants are not working, the cost of the forage base goes up. And then they wonder why the price of meat is increasing. What kind of development of animal husbandry and agriculture can we talk about when there is a mess at the customs and no one controls it? " Tilek Toktogaziev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/182173/
views: 124
Print
Related
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan prevent smuggling of cattle into Uzbekistan
State Border Service instructed to step up fight against smuggling
Smuggling of over 4,000 TV sets into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan speaks for innovations in agriculture
Inspector of South-West Customs detained for smuggling
Contraband medicines confiscated at Manas airport
Smuggling of cell phones for 545,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of cigarettes for 650,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Agriculture Minister tells about mechanisms for meat prices regulation
Financial Police detect warehouse with expired confectionery products in Bishkek
Popular
Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek
India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position
3 February, Wednesday
15:04
Health and Social Development Ministries merged using experience of Russia Health and Social Development Ministries merged using e...
14:57
SCNS summons blogger Yulia Barabina for interrogation
14:45
Suspect in rape of own daughter arrested in Kyrgyzstan
14:34
Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate population against COVID-19 in three stages
14:10
Tilek Toktogaziev: Budget loses billions of soms due to flour smuggling