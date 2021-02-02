Residents of Chon-Talaa village demand to build new school

Residents of Chon-Talaa village, Batken district of Kyrgyzstan, held a rally because of dilapidated building of the school, condition of roads, and the lack of drinking and irrigation water. Local resident Melis Abdibaitov told 24.kg news agency.

Related news School to be built from lightweight structures in Chon-Talaa village

According to him, the deputy head of the district invited the protesters to the assembly hall, where they voiced the main problems of the village. The meeting was attended by 80 residents.

«The local authorities have been promising to build a new, standard school since 2012, but they are not doing it. All project documents have already been drawn up at the expense of the villagers. All services and departments gave the conclusion that the school is dangerous and does not meet the standard of the building of a general educational institution. A stove is used for heating; fire safety rules are not observed. Building of a local school burned down there recently. Deputy head of the district said that a similar new building would be built there. Residents are not satisfied with this, they demand to cancel the tender and build a new school that meets all standards. If the local authorities do not resolve this issue, residents intend to come to Bishkek and hold a rally near the White House. We have already begun collecting signatures addressed to the President Sadyr Japarov,» he told.