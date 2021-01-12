10:54
School to be built from lightweight structures in Chon-Talaa village

An educational building for 100 places from lightweight structures will be built in Chon-Talaa village, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, the tender was announced by the Batken Regional Capital Construction Directorate of the Housing and Civil Construction Department under the State Construction Committee. It plans to spend 9,541,222 soms on the construction.

It is necessary to demolish the burned down school building. The fire occurred on December 7, 2020. On the same day, the acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov examined the burned down school, which was attended by 300 children, and instructed to carry out work on restoration of the building as soon as possible.
