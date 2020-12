Secondary school burns down in Chon-Talaa village in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. A resident of Batken region Melis Abdibaitov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the fire broke out today at about 6.30 am. Preliminary cause of the fire is a short circuit of electrical wiring.

«A high-voltage line runs there, it was disconnected during the fire. About ten villages were left without electricity,» he said.