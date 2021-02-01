Nurgazy Anarkulov relieved of post of Chief Spokesman for President

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree according to which Nurgazy Anarkulov was relieved of his post as the head of the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office.

He was dismissed based on the submitted letter of resignation.

Nurgazy Anarkulov was detained on suspicion of extortion of a bribe on an especially large scale.

Pre-trial proceedings have been started under Article 326 (Extortion of a bribe) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.