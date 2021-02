About 100 residents of Chui region came to the building of the Government House in Bishkek. They demand to allocate them land plots.

«Other people and me have been in the waiting list for land plots at the rural council of Alamedin district for ten years, but we cannot get them. There are many people who have already bought land, but still cannot obtain permits. This is a blatant fraud,» Baktygul Omuralieva, a participant of the rally, said.

One more rally in support of the head of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Asanakunov is taking place near the building of the Supreme Court in Bishkek.