Preparation for possible new wave of COVID-19 discussed in Osh city

Compliance with sanitary norms and rules in sports clubs will be checked in Osh city. The City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A meeting of the civil protection headquarters was held in the city. The agenda included issues of the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the city; preparation for the expected third wave of COVID-19; implementation of the algorithm of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Participants of the meeting also discussed the issue of resumption of study of students at universities in offline mode. This applies to practical training of medical students, as well as final-year students. Students of other faculties will study in a blended form from February 1.

According to the Physical Culture and Sports Committee of the City Hall, 38 private sports clubs and gyms operate in Osh city, which are to be checked for compliance with the relevant sanitary and epidemiological rules and regulations.
