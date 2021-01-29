12:47
Serviceman arrested in Osh city for drug dealing

Serviceman engaged in sale of drugs was arrested in Osh city. Press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

«Operational and investigative measures were carried out at several addresses in Osh city at once. It was found out that the employee of one of the military units organized a drug distribution channel. The 29-year-old suspect was caught red-handed on January 27. At least 7 grams of hashish were confiscated from him,» the police said.

His involvement in distribution of drugs in Osh and Chui regions, including among convicts serving sentences in the institutions of the penal system, was also established.
