Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of international organizations

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the heads of international organizations. Press service of the head of state reported.

The heads and representatives of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, the International Turkic Academy, TURKSOY, TURKPA, the European Union, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the CSTO, the CIS Executive Committee, the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Eurasian Development Bank participated in the meeting.

The head of state stressed in his speech that Kyrgyzstan has conscientiously fulfilled and would continue fulfilling all international obligations in accordance with the bilateral and multilateral agreements reached so far.

«We attach great importance to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign partners, international organizations and financial institutions. Kyrgyzstan is pursuing a pragmatic, balanced, multi-vector, consistent and transparent foreign policy. We are based on the principles of mutual understanding and respect for the interests of all partners. We will make every effort to develop the country, improve the well-being of people and protect the interests of citizens,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan takes a stable position aimed at strengthening integration of the CIS member states, and supports consistent development of cooperation within the organization, and also pays special attention to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Eurasian Development Bank.

«It is necessary to create favorable conditions for sustainable development of the national economy and increase the inflow of investments. In this regard, we expect full-scale progress in the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor to enter the potential market of the Eurasian Economic Union. In addition, we are interested in ensuring the collective security of the CSTO member states. We are ready to cooperate and contribute to a comprehensive response to modern challenges and the entire spectrum of global threats,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The President noted with satisfaction close partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the UN and assured that implementation of all measures in accordance with the Global Sustainable Development Goals and major international programs, to which the country is a party, would continue.

«At the same time, we will expand our cooperation with European partners, including all EU countries, and we will take the necessary steps for this. As for the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, TURKPA, TURKSOY and the International Turkic Academy, we hope for further fruitful and long-term cooperation. Kyrgyzstan intends to contribute to strengthening all-round and constructive cooperation with the member states of these organizations,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The heads of international organizations congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his official inauguration as president. They reaffirmed their readiness for further close cooperation and support for ongoing reforms in order to address the whole range of tasks ahead.