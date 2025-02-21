12:28
Yntymak-Ordo hosts board meeting of Presidential Administration

Yntymak-Ordo hosts a board meeting of the Presidential Administration and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan with the participation of the Chairman of the Cabinet Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Four issues will be considered at the meeting:

  • Problems of monitoring and analyzing the implementation of decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, the effectiveness of foreign business trips, planning the activities of government agencies;
  • Current issues in the field of education;
  • Results of the activities of Plenipotentiary Representatives of the President in the regions, heads of district state administrations — akims and mayors of cities in 2024;
  • Use of budget funds allocated to government agencies and local government bodies.
