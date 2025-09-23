Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan meets with OPEC President

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund for International Development. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to it, Adylbek Kasymaliev spoke about the current economic situation in the country, noting that economic growth has averaged 9 percent over the past three years, that high economic activity has been maintained since the beginning of the year, and that GDP growth in the first eight months of 2025 reached 11 percent. He added that the recently adopted National Development Program until 2030 identifies four development vectors: industrialization, a regional hub, agriculture and tourism, and green energy.

«The republic is experiencing an electricity shortage. This underscores the need for further investment to ensure energy security and sustainable development in the Kyrgyz Republic. Significant progress is currently being made on the regional project, Kambarata-1 hydropower plant, which is a key energy project in Central Asia,» the Cabinet Chairman said.

Abdulhamid Alkhalifa expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted interest in further developing bilateral investment and financial cooperation.

During the meeting, the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the OPEC Fund for International Development was noted.