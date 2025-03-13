Experts discuss de-bureaucratization of government agencies

A meeting with representatives of the expert community took place at the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan, dedicated to issues of de-bureaucratization of the civil service. The press service of the ministry reported.

The event was held as part of the implementation of the Presidential Decree «On additional measures to improve the efficiency and de-bureaucratization of the civil service system.»

The participants discussed key aspects of the reform, noting that the reduction of bureaucratic procedures should facilitate the work of civil servants and make public administration more accessible to citizens.

Justice Minister Ayaz Baetov emphasized that de-bureaucratization is important for both citizens and civil servants, and called for moving from discussions to practical actions and specific proposals. Communication issues were touched upon; it was noted that the deadlines for implementing the reforms are tight, but all the necessary tools for effective work will be used. It was also emphasized that the process will be difficult and painful, but without this, the elimination of bureaucratic barriers is impossible.

The state is open to cooperation with society in matters of reducing bureaucracy and increasing the efficiency of government agencies.

An expert advisory council has been established at the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives (NISI) for further work.

Anyone interested can send their proposals to the email address sunush.nisi@gmail.com . The contact person for interaction with the expert community is Advisor to the Director of NISI Azamat Akeneev.

On March 10, the Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov was appointed Director of NISI and simultaneously assigned the status of Deputy Prime Minister until October 1, 2025.

NISI was given the authority to coordinate public administration reforms and promptly implement changes.