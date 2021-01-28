10:49
Aeroflot cancels regular international flights, including to Bishkek

Aeroflot has canceled a number of regular international flights. Airline’s website says.

The changes to the flight schedule were made due to extension of restrictions related to the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

Flights from Moscow to Bishkek were canceled from March 28 to April 30.

Passengers of the canceled flights who have purchased tickets on the airline’s website or at the contact center will be returned the money automatically. Passengers who purchased air tickets at Aeroflot sales offices or agencies should contact the place of purchase for refund.
