EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian arrived in Bishkek. The EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

He will attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President Sadyr Japarov at the invitation of the Kyrgyz side. In addition, the EU Special Representative plans to hold bilateral meetings with the President Sadyr Japarov, the acting Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov and the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbaev.

«The parties will discuss cooperation between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan in all areas of mutual interest, including political and economic ties, current political processes in the republic, and the rule of law. Organization of the first Economic Forum EU — Central Asia, which is scheduled to be held in Bishkek in 2021, will also be discussed,» the statement says.

In addition to bilateral meetings, Peter Burian will meet with the heads of the diplomatic missions of the EU countries accredited in the Kyrgyz Republic.