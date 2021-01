Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan elected a Deputy Speaker today.

Mirlan Bakirov stepped down from office earlier.

Two candidates were proposed. At least 38 deputies voted for Ulanbek Ismailov, 77 — for Nurbek Sydygaliev. He is a member of Ata Meken faction. He is 46 years old. Nurbek Sydygaliev became a deputy of the sixth convocation a year ago — in January 2020.